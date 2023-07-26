83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 22 in Maurepas

59 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, July 26 2023 Jul 26, 2023 July 26, 2023 9:23 PM July 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MAUREPAS - One person was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash along Highway 22 in Maurepas. 

A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Fire District No. 9 said the accident happened between the Fire Station and Manny's Bar near Ashton Road around 9 p.m. 

Trending News

Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area as the road is blocked off. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days