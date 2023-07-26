83°
One person killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 22 in Maurepas
MAUREPAS - One person was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash along Highway 22 in Maurepas.
A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Fire District No. 9 said the accident happened between the Fire Station and Manny's Bar near Ashton Road around 9 p.m.
Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area as the road is blocked off.
