One person killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 22 in Maurepas

MAUREPAS - One person was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash along Highway 22 in Maurepas.

A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Fire District No. 9 said the accident happened between the Fire Station and Manny's Bar near Ashton Road around 9 p.m.

Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area as the road is blocked off.