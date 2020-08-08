One person killed, another seriously hurt during armed robbery in BR neighborhood

A 19-year-old was shot to death and a second person seriously injured during a robbery in a neighborhood just north of Florida Boulevard and east of North Sherwood Forest Drive on Thursday (August 6) evening.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department issued a statement regarding the fatal shooting, Friday morning, saying, "Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the shooting death of Alonge McClain," a 19-year-old who was killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex within the 1700 block of La Annie Drive around 6:13 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives believe McClain was shot multiple times by suspect(s) during an armed robbery.

Police say McClain died at the scene and a second individual fled the scene with gunshot injuries. This person was located within the 700 block of Harvey Drive and rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

As authorities investigate this incident they're urging anyone with pertinent information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.