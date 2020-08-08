Latest Weather Blog
One person killed, another seriously hurt during armed robbery in BR neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death and a second person injured in a neighborhood just north of Florida Boulevard and east of North Sherwood Forest Drive on Thursday evening, police say.
A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department issued a statement regarding the fatal shooting, Friday morning, saying, "Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the shooting death of Alonge McClain," a 19-year-old who was killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex within the 1700 block of La Annie Drive around 6:13 p.m. Thursday.
Detectives believe McClain was shot multiple times by suspect(s) during an armed robbery.
Police say McClain died at the scene and a second individual fled the scene with gunshot injuries. This person was located within the 700 block of Harvey Drive and rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.
As authorities investigate this incident they're urging anyone with pertinent information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: Women United providing single moms, families with fresh food amid pandemic
-
Former LSU track star mourns younger brother's death, killed in S. Flannery...
-
New BRPD task force to heighten night patrol in high crime areas
-
After one week, 60 participants enrolled in Baton Rouge COVID-19 vaccine clinical...
-
Read the SEC's coronavirus medical protocols