One person injured after vehicle crashes into Baton Rouge business

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a wreck after a vehicle ran into a Baton Rouge business Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a vehicle crashed into the Crawford Electric Supply building on South Choctaw Drive near North Airway Drive just after 4 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital. Reports said all of the Crawford employees were uninjured.

No more information was immediately available.