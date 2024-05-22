82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured after vehicle crashes into Baton Rouge business

2 hours 47 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, May 22 2024 May 22, 2024 May 22, 2024 5:05 PM May 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a wreck after a vehicle ran into a Baton Rouge business Wednesday afternoon. 

Officials said a vehicle crashed into the Crawford Electric Supply building on South Choctaw Drive near North Airway Drive just after 4 p.m. 

One person was taken to a hospital. Reports said all of the Crawford employees were uninjured. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days