78°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured after shooting on E. Azalea Park Drive
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported shooting late Wednesday night on East Azalea Park Drive.
The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. on E. Azalea Park, located off Old Hammond Highway.
Sources tell WBRZ a 24-year-old male was transported from the scene with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents in flood-prone neighborhood get sneak peek at new location
-
Vote on St. George pension payments pushed back again
-
Man accused of taking school buses on late-night joyride now in custody
-
Firefighters run steps of Tiger Stadium to honor heroes of 9/11
-
Man casually steals school bus, takes it on late-night joyride through Livingston...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU