One person injured after shooting on E. Azalea Park Drive

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported shooting late Wednesday night on East Azalea Park Drive.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. on E. Azalea Park, located off Old Hammond Highway.

Sources tell WBRZ a 24-year-old male was transported from the scene with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.