46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person in critical condition after shooting on East Industrial Avenue

2 hours 31 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, November 22 2023 Nov 22, 2023 November 22, 2023 9:53 PM November 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting along East Industrial Drive on Wednesday evening. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened on East Industrial Avenue near Airline Highway. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days