One person in critical condition after shooting on East Industrial Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting along East Industrial Drive on Wednesday evening.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened on East Industrial Avenue near Airline Highway.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No more information was immediately available.
