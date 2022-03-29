72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person hurt in shooting near corner of Dutton Avenue and Denham Street on Tuesday night

2 hours 13 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, March 29 2022 Mar 29, 2022 March 29, 2022 9:03 PM March 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting near the corner of Dutton Avenue and Denham Street on Tuesday night, according to police. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days