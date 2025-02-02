74°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt in shooting during party on Brightside Drive, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE — One person is hurt after a shooting during a party on Brightside Drive near River Road, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Officials said around 1:30 a.m. Sunday a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Before the shooting, authorities say the injured man and another person were attending a party on Brightside Drive near River Road. The two walked outside and then several suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire on the two.
Several cars were damaged by the gunfire, according to officials.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FAA announces 'No Drone Zone' over Superdome, New Orleans during, leading up...
-
One southbound lane of Essen to close Saturday night as College Drive...
-
Principals reject one-time transfer opportunity for high school athletes
-
Police arrest man after shooting death at Airline Highway McDonald's
-
Blind Baton Rouge tenet living without water, electricity; two men hope to...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball drops fourth straight game to Texas, 89-58
-
Southern women's basketball drops SWAC contest to Alcorn in overtime
-
No. 3 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Missouri and scores highest team...
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball takes down No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100
-
LSU men's basketball falls to No. 1 Auburn