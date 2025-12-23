Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in connection with vehicle thefts at storage facility on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday in connection with the October theft of two vehicles from a storage facility on Burbank Drive.
EBRSO arrest documents accuse James Pitts, 19, of being one of four people to break into Burbank Mini Storage on Oct. 3. According to an arrest affidavit, Pitts and three others allegedly tried to steal a black Hyundai Elantra, but got it stuck on a piece of concrete. The four allegedly abandoned the Elantra and stole a green Ford F350 pickup truck, driving it through a fence to leave the facility.
The affidavit says the group walked back to Burbank Mini Storage several hours later and got the Elantra unstuck. They then allegedly got in and stole it, leaving through the fence they knocked over earlier with the truck.
EBRSO said both vehicles have been recovered.
Pitts was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple criminal damage to property and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
Trending News
It was not immediately clear if any other arrests had been made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$900 million in FEMA funding awaits Homeland Security Kristi Noem's approval, according...
-
Police searching for man wanted in Lorraine Street killing
-
At least 5 killed after Mexican Navy plane on medical mission crashes...
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosts Holiday Ham Giveaway at Glen Oaks...
-
LaPlace woman accused of setting house on fire with a child inside
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri
-
LSU basketball survives scare from former Scotlandville star
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45