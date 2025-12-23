Man arrested in connection with vehicle thefts at storage facility on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday in connection with the October theft of two vehicles from a storage facility on Burbank Drive.

EBRSO arrest documents accuse James Pitts, 19, of being one of four people to break into Burbank Mini Storage on Oct. 3. According to an arrest affidavit, Pitts and three others allegedly tried to steal a black Hyundai Elantra, but got it stuck on a piece of concrete. The four allegedly abandoned the Elantra and stole a green Ford F350 pickup truck, driving it through a fence to leave the facility.

The affidavit says the group walked back to Burbank Mini Storage several hours later and got the Elantra unstuck. They then allegedly got in and stole it, leaving through the fence they knocked over earlier with the truck.

EBRSO said both vehicles have been recovered.

Pitts was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple criminal damage to property and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

It was not immediately clear if any other arrests had been made.