'I will get justice for my son:' Mother of man killed outside Denham Springs party speaks

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man who allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Tyree Worthy outside of a Denham Springs party over the weekend was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said that 26-year-old Kylin Sexton of Hammond attended the gathering early Sunday with other individuals, who were inside the party, while Sexton stayed outside.

Deputies said Sexton and Worthy interacted before Sexton shot him and stole a vehicle.

Worthy's mother Kawannia Flood says while an arrest has been made, she still wants justice.

"Never thought I'm gonna get a call, or I'm getting woke up to my son that got shot and gone to the hospital," she said.

Flood's oldest son died earlier this year of a heart attack. Tyree was her youngest son, leaving behind two daughters.

"How do you tell these girls that their daddy's gone or that somebody took their daddy?" she said.

When asked if she knew Sexton, she said that she had never heard of him.

Sexton was taken into custody Monday evening in Tangipahoa Parish and was transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where he was booked for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.

LPSO noted that Sexton is currently on state and federal probation for weapon and drug charges.

Flood says the loss of both her sons weighs on her, especially during the holiday season. She says she won't stop fighting to get her son justice.

"I want to give up... I just don't know, it's like I'm not here, but I will get justice for my son, I'm not stopping," she said.