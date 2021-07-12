One person dead as Baton Rouge police investigate multiple shootings Sunday night

BATON ROUGE -Baton Rouge police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating two separate shootings shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

One shooting was reported on Florida Boulevard. One person was reportedly killed in that incident.

Another shooting was reported around that same time on Lemonwood Drive. The victim's condition in that shooting is unknown.

Earlier in the evening, two more people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road.

This is a developing story.