Four total injured, two ejected after crashes on I-55 near Kentwood

1 hour 3 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, December 24 2025 Dec 24, 2025 December 24, 2025 10:58 PM December 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

KENTWOOD - Four people were injured after car crashes near Kentwood on I-55, officials told WBRZ.

Officials said the crashes happened Wednesday night around mile marker 56; according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, two crashes happened in the area. Louisiana State Police is currently on scene.

Emergency officials said two people were ejected from the crashes. In total, two were taken to a Mississippi hospital, one was arrested and one refused transport.

No other information was immediately available.

