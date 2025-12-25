Four total injured, two ejected after crashes on I-55 near Kentwood

KENTWOOD - Four people were injured after car crashes near Kentwood on I-55, officials told WBRZ.

Officials said the crashes happened Wednesday night around mile marker 56; according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, two crashes happened in the area. Louisiana State Police is currently on scene.

Emergency officials said two people were ejected from the crashes. In total, two were taken to a Mississippi hospital, one was arrested and one refused transport.

No other information was immediately available.