76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One juvenile injured in Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street

2 hours 45 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, December 24 2025 Dec 24, 2025 December 24, 2025 10:43 AM December 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One juvenile was injured in a Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened on Seneca Street near N. Acadian Thruway on Wednesday morning.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in serious condition, sources said.

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge Police for more details. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days