One injured in Christmas Day shooting on Morgan Road in Greenwell Springs
GREENWELL SPRINGS - Authorities responded to a Christmas Day shooting that left one man in critical condition near Morgan Road in the Greenwell Springs area.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at 8:42 a.m., leaving one man shot.
The sheriff's office released a statement saying, "Man was found shot and transported in serious condition. Incident under investigation."
The investigation is still ongoing.
