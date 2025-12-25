78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in Christmas Day shooting on Morgan Road in Greenwell Springs

2 hours 30 minutes ago Thursday, December 25 2025 Dec 25, 2025 December 25, 2025 11:29 AM December 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENWELL SPRINGS - Authorities responded to a Christmas Day shooting that left one man in critical condition near Morgan Road in the Greenwell Springs area.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at 8:42 a.m., leaving one man shot. 

The sheriff's office released a statement saying, "Man was found shot and transported in serious condition. Incident under investigation." 

Trending News

The investigation is still ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days