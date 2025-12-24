Home destroyed in early morning fire on Lori Burgess Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A home on Lori Burgess Avenue was destroyed in an early-morning fire on Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

BRFD responded to a house fire call on Lori Burgess Avenue around 2:15 a.m. BRFD said when firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the front and side of the home.

The fire department said it got the blaze under control within about 25 minutes and stopped it from spreading to neighboring homes, but the house was deemed a total loss.

BRFD said no one was injured, and it is still working to determine what caused the fire.