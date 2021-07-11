74°
Reported shooting near Airline Highway involving two victims
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported shooting near Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road.
Officers said one of the victims was a 4-year-old girl who was shot, but injuries are not life-threatening.
This is a developing story.
