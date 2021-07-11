74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Reported shooting near Airline Highway involving two victims

3 hours 43 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, July 11 2021 Jul 11, 2021 July 11, 2021 6:23 PM July 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported shooting near Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road.

Officers said one of the victims was a 4-year-old girl who was shot, but injuries are not life-threatening.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days