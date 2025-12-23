A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - With a little over a week until the NCAA transfer portal opens, LSU's 11th player and second offensive lineman announced his intentions of transferring.

Redshirt freshman Coen Echols announced the news via social media that he will leave Baton Rouge.

"After a lot of reflection and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. I am motivated and excited for the next chapter and journey ahead," Echols said in his post.

Thank you tiger nation?? pic.twitter.com/3olUQw4hSj — Coen Echols (@CoenEchols) December 23, 2025

The Katy, Texas native played in all 12 games for the Tigers this year and got his first career start against South Carolina. He finished the season starting in the final seven games.

Echols joins Carius Curne as the second LSU offensive lineman to announce plans to enter the transfer portal.

The portal opens Jan. 2 and will close Jan. 16.