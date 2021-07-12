Police arrest one in deadly Sunday night shooting on Florida Boulevard

De'Angelo Ghoram

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police, on Monday, arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a deadly Sunday night shooting on Florida Boulevard.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) confirmed that De'Angelo Ghoram was arrested after being tied to the shooting death of 23-year-old Earnest Johnson.

Johnson was killed Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Florida Boulevard, police say.

According to BRPD, when officers were called to the scene of the crime, they discovered Johnson in a parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Johnson passed away at the scene of the crime.

Investigators say they believe an altercation of some sort took place shortly before the deadly shot was fired.

Ghoram was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.