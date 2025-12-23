66°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week
BATON ROUGE - After two of her best games of the season, LSU freshman forward Grace Knox was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Knox has been making her minutes on the floor count. Over the past two games, she has averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.
In the Tigers last game against UT-Arlington, Knox put up her best performance in an LSU uniform. She led the team with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Both were career highs. Defensively, she recorded 3 blocks and 3 steals in the win.
LSU will return to the Maravich Center on Sunday when they face Alabama State in their final non-conference game. Tip off is set for 3 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First Circuit Court of Appeal judge to temporarily fill Louisiana Supreme Court...
-
Crews repair guardrails along Walker bridge following crash
-
Deputies looking for thieves who stole $90K worth of copper wire from...
-
Road work planned from downtown to LSU, and along Bluebonnet, over next...
-
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing person outside Denham Springs party
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal
-
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week
-
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri
-
LSU basketball survives scare from former Scotlandville star