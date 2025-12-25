70°
Baton Rouge Police Department investigates fatal shooting on Wooddale Boulevard

Thursday, December 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting on the 500 block of Wooddale Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

The department said that around 1:35 a.m., officers found 37-year-old Stanley Lofton in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lofton was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting comes hours after a juvenile was injured in an accidental shooting on the 600 block of Wooddale Boulevard. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

