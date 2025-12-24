$$$ Best Bets: The Christmas Gift that keeps on giving!

Merry Christmas! Hunter McCann has this weekend's holiday Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL! Christmas Day NBA:

Cavaliers @ Knicks: Knicks -5.5

Spurs @ Thunder: Spurs +9.5

Mavericks @ Warriors: Warriors -7.5

Rockets @ Lakers: Rockets -3.5

Timberwolves @ Nuggets: Nuggets -3.5



NFL:

Cowboys @ Commanders: u50.5 Total Points

Lions @ Vikings: Lions -6.5

Broncos @ Chiefs: Broncos -12.5 Friday



College Football:

Central Michigan @ Northwestern: Northwestern -10.5

New Mexico @ Minnesota: New Mexico +2.5

FIU @ UTSA: UTSA -5.5



NBA:

College Football:

Penn State @ Clemson: Penn State +3.5

Georgia Tech @ BYU: Georgia +4.5

Miami Ohio @ Fresno State: Fresno State -5.5

North Texas @ San Diego State: North Texas - 3.5

Virginia @ Missouri: Missouri -4.5

LSU @ Houston: Houston -2.5 NFL:

Texans @ Chargers: Chargers -1.5

Ravens @ Packers: Packers -2.5

NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD Sunday:



NFL:

Saints @ Titans: Saints -2.5

Jaguars @ Colts: Jaguars -6.5

Seahawks @ Panthers: Seahawks -6.5

Giants @ Raiders: Giants +1.5

Eagles @ Bills: Bills -1.5

Bears @ 49ers: 49ers -2.5

NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD

