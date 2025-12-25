One injured in Christmas Day shooting on Morgan Road in Greenwell Springs

GREENWELL SPRINGS - Authorities responded to a Christmas Day shooting that left one man in critical condition near Morgan Road in the Greenwell Springs area.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at 8:42 a.m., leaving one man shot.

The sheriff's office released a statement saying, "Man was found shot and transported in serious condition. Incident under investigation."

The investigation is still ongoing.