One person critically injured, two hurt but stable after car flipped on Wooddale Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt Saturday afternoon when a car overturned near the corner of Wooddale Boulevard and Tom Drive.
According to authorities, the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and two others were considered stable, but still injured.
No information about the crash has been released by police although officers are directing traffic in the area.
