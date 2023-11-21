58°
One person critically injured in White Castle shooting Tuesday

Tuesday, November 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WHITE CASTLE - One person is critically injured after a shooting in White Castle around noon Tuesday. 

Emergency services airlifted the victim to a hospital nearby. It is unclear where the shooting happened. 

WBRZ has reached out to White Castle Police Department for more information. 

