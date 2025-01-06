36°
One person critically injured in shooting on Shelley Street

Monday, January 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting along Shelley Street on Monday afternoon. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the corner of Shelley Street and Alamonster Drive. 

The victim was taken to a hospital. No more information has been released. 

