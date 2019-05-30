One person critically injured in crash on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a crash that left at least one person seriously hurt Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Burbank Drive near S Kenilworth Parkway. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital in "very critical" condition after the crash.

State police say the driver left the roadway and crashed into a tree, but it's unclear what caused that.

No other information is available at this time.