86°
Latest Weather Blog
One person critically injured in crash on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a crash that left at least one person seriously hurt Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Burbank Drive near S Kenilworth Parkway. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital in "very critical" condition after the crash.
State police say the driver left the roadway and crashed into a tree, but it's unclear what caused that.
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Highway 70 now open after driver runs into aqua dam overnight
-
Sheriff's deputy killed in crash on his way to work Thursday
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux speaks about fallen deputy
-
Procession for the fallen deputy killed in Thursday crash
-
Child dies, man injured following house fire on Kentucky St.