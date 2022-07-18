88°
One person being treated after Hydrogen Flouride release at Honeywell plant in Carville
CARVILLE - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted from a chemical plant Carville after a Hydrogen Fluoride release around 12:45 p.m.
According to Louisiana's Department of Environmental Quality, the Honeywell plant went into a facility-wide shelter-in-place until after 2:30 p.m. Monday.
One person was exposed to the chemical and was treated on-site.
LDEQ said the line that caused the leak is being depressurized and the facility's air monitoring has not detected any more chemicals in the air.
