One of three victims of I-10 shooting in Prairieville dies from injuries

Monday, June 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - One of the three victims in a shooting that happened on I-10 in Ascension Parish died from their injuries, deputies said. 

The shooting happened on I-10 around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Three people were injured and taken to the hospital and one of them, identified as 20-year-old Dantrell Gibbs of Donaldsonville, died from his injuries, deputies confirmed Monday at noon. 

If you have any information that could assist investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

