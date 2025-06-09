90°
One of three victims of I-10 shooting in Prairieville dies from injuries
PRAIRIEVILLE - One of the three victims in a shooting that happened on I-10 in Ascension Parish died from their injuries, deputies said.
The shooting happened on I-10 around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Three people were injured and taken to the hospital and one of them, identified as 20-year-old Dantrell Gibbs of Donaldsonville, died from his injuries, deputies confirmed Monday at noon.
If you have any information that could assist investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
