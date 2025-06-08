90°
Ascension Parish officials investigating interstate shooting that injured three
PRAIRIEVILLE — Three people were injured in an early morning shooting that happened on I-10 Westbound in Ascension Parish.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said around 2 a.m., they responded to reports of gunfire along I-10 West in the Prairieville area.
Deputies say a vehicle with multiple people inside was traveling westbound when an unknown vehicle approached and opened fire.
The gunfire injured three people, authorities say. Deputies added that two of the passengers suffered critical injuries.
The victims were able to exit the interstate and call 911. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation.
