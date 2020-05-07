One of President Trump's valets tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump Photo: PBS

An aid who works closely with President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CNN, a member of the US Navy who serves as one of the President's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, which raises concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.

The valets are members of an elite military unit dedicated to the White House and often work very closely with the President and first family.

A White House source said the valet, a man who has not been identified, exhibited "symptoms" Wednesday morning.

That same morning, when Mr. Trump was informed about the valet's condition he was understandably upset and was subsequently tested again by the White House physician.

Mr. Trump, who is a self-described germophobe, has chastised aides before who coughed or sneezed in his presence.

Others who've interacted closely with the valet, such as Vice President Mike Pence and the senior staffers, are still being tested weekly for coronavirus.

The White House addressed the issue with a prepared statement.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

Before traveling aboard Air Force One earlier this week, the President said he wasn't concerned about being in close quarters with other people since those around him are regularly tested.

"The test result comes back in five minutes, and we have great testing. Or they wouldn't be allowed to travel with me," Trump said. "It's not my choice; it's a very strong group of people that want to make sure they are tested, including Secret Service."

The CDC says that people who feel healthy but recently had close contact with a person with Covid-19 should stay home and monitor their health. They should quarantine by staying home until 14 days after their last exposure and should check their temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms. The CDC also recommends they stay away from people who are at higher risk for becoming very ill.

The White House did not say whether Mr. Trump would adhere to those guidelines after his valet tested positive.