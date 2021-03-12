One more quiet day, unsettled pattern to develop next week

Mainly dry, warm conditions will continue on Saturday. As a reminder, Daylight Saving Time will begin this weekend as clocks go ahead one hour. The sun will set at 7:12pm Sunday.

Next 24 Hours: One caveat to the overnight forecast is cloud cover. Any areas that have partial to full clearing could expect some fog into Saturday morning. A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from 2am – 9am Saturday morning for Baton Rouge as well as areas north and east. Otherwise, low temperatures will be in the low 60s. On Saturday, high temperatures will climb back into the 80s, responding to partly sunny skies. We continue to mention that a stray, light shower is possible, but just about all locations will stay dry.

Up Next: A better shot at showers and thunderstorms will come on Sunday. A storm system in the Lower Midwest will send a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms into southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. At this time, the threat for severe weather is very low locally, and it is possible the precipitation is falling apart as it moves into the local area creating only scattered coverage. That storm system will be slow moving and struggle to get into the Gulf South but could continue some rain chances into next week. By Wednesday, a second cold front is expected to come through and flush out the stalled boundary. Some slightly cooler than average temperatures will follow. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: An upper level ridge of high pressure will align over the region Saturday. Subsidence (sinking air) will lead to continued warm temperatures and minimal rain chances. Onshore flow, or advance of low level moisture, may be just enough to spark an isolated, light shower with the instability caused by daytime warming. However, the ridge over the Gulf of Mexico will keep any organized precipitation well away from the area through Saturday. A potent storm system responsible for major snow accumulations in the Rockies will move into the Lower Midwest on Sunday. An associated cold front will cross the Texas into northwestern Louisiana by nighttime. This feature will be weakening on approach to the local area and so scattered showers and thunderstorms are the going forecast. There is a threat for severe weather in northern parts of Louisiana, but the severe weather ingredients drop off considerably locally.

The front is expected to stall over the central Gulf Coast region on Monday and Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms lingering. Another upper level trough will swing across the country on Wednesday. Southerly winds will continue out ahead of this system and moisture in the atmosphere will remain above average for the time of year. The upper level trough will drive a cold front into the area by on Wednesday afternoon. Instability from daytime warming will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms as the front arrives. However, it is too early to determine if whether or not they could be strong. The overall setup of the upper level trough is not overly conducive for severe weather, but we have seen more with less. By Thursday afternoon, the system will have moved through our area and northerly surface winds will prevail, bringing cooler, drier air into the area. Low temperatures could dip down into the mid-40s in some of our northern locations overnight Thursday night into Friday morning.

