One killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash Wednesday morning
KENTWOOD - One person died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.
According to police, Samuel Raborn, 70, of Kentwood, died after his car traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment on LA Hwy 1057 near Pittman Road in Tangipahoa Parish.
Raborn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
