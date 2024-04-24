82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash Wednesday morning

42 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2024 Apr 24, 2024 April 24, 2024 5:57 PM April 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD - One person died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.

According to police, Samuel Raborn, 70, of Kentwood, died after his car traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment on LA Hwy 1057 near Pittman Road in Tangipahoa Parish.

Trending News

Raborn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days