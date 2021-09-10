One injured, suspect arrested following Iberia Parish shooting

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies in Iberia Parish have charged a man for a shooting that sent someone to the hospital.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at a Dollar General in the 6000 block of LA 14. Investigators learned that the victim was preparing to leave when he got into a fight with the gunman's brother.

During the fight Joel Saenz ran into the store and shot the victim once in the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Saenz was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for attempted second-degree murder.