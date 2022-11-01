58°
One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A shooting Monday night in a neighborhood off Highland Road left one person hospitalized.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded around 9:45 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Chatsworth Street in a neighborhood between Highland Road and Nicholson Drive.
Officers said one unidentified adult victim was injured on the scene and brought to a local hospital. Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
The cause of the shooting was not immediately clear, but police said the shooting had "nothing to do" with trick or treat.
This is a developing story.
