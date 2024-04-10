One injured in crash involving three semi-trucks along St. Mary Parish highway

ST. MARY PARISH — Three semi-trucks were involved in a crash on US-90 westbound near Franklin that left one person injured Wednesday afternoon.

State Police said the vehicles were traveling along US-90 in a construction zone south of LA-318 when one stopped short, causing a semi-truck pileup.

Troopers said the three vehicles were damaged, with the third semi sustaining major damage. The driver of this eighteen-wheeler suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital.

As of 2:15 p.m., troopers are working to clear the wreckage and traffic is being diverted onto LA-83 to LA-182 to LA-318.