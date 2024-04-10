72°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in crash involving three semi-trucks along St. Mary Parish highway
ST. MARY PARISH — Three semi-trucks were involved in a crash on US-90 westbound near Franklin that left one person injured Wednesday afternoon.
State Police said the vehicles were traveling along US-90 in a construction zone south of LA-318 when one stopped short, causing a semi-truck pileup.
Troopers said the three vehicles were damaged, with the third semi sustaining major damage. The driver of this eighteen-wheeler suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Trending News
As of 2:15 p.m., troopers are working to clear the wreckage and traffic is being diverted onto LA-83 to LA-182 to LA-318.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for man accused of trying to burglarize Hammond home
-
Ongoing power outages, damage will keep West, East Feliciana Parish schools closed...
-
Worst of today's storms have passed. How'd your parish fare?
-
High winds damage buildings, down trees as severe weather moves through Louisiana
-
Proposed bill would criminalize officials who use public funds for American Library...