39°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in crash involving CATS bus on Scenic Hwy.
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a CATS bus Tuesday night.
According to authorities, the crash took place around 9:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Scenic Highway near Fuqua Street.
One person in the other vehicle involved in the crash was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
No one on the bus was hurt, according to authorities.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov Edwards to address public with COVID update at 2:30 p.m., Thursday
-
Officials investigate cause of yesterday's crash in St. Amant
-
Police identify man found shot to death on Spain Street
-
Massive fire breaks out at building on Plank Road near Weller Avenue
-
La. officials, industry leaders react to Biden moratorium on new drilling leases
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary
-
Donaldsonville women's basketball snaps Walker's 16-game win streak