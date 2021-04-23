One injured as cement truck overturns on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a Friday morning traffic incident when a cement truck overturned on Scenic Highway.

Officials with the Zachary Fire Department were able to cut one man out of the cement truck.

According to a representative with Zachary Fire, the man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Scenic Highway at Highway 964/Old Scenic Highway.

A host of local agencies responded to the crash, including the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Zachary Fire Department.

Louisiana State Police led the response effort.