One hurt in Tuesday morning shooting on North 15th Street

BATON ROUGE - First responders were dispatched to a reported shooting in north Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police say it was around 9:30 a.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of N.15th Street in regards to the shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was assessed by emergency medical personnel and then taken to an area hospital for treatment.





