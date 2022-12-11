71°
Latest Weather Blog
One hurt in shooting on Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road.
Deputies said one person was shot while sitting in a vehicle. Their injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.
No more details were immediately available.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Family of fallen sheriff's deputy partners with law enforcement, gifting hundreds of...
-
Where you can donate gifts to Sylvia's Toys for Christmas ahead of...