One found dead in Holiday Inn parking lot following double-shooting

BATON ROUGE - A double-shooting occurred Monday, resulting in one person's death and leaving a second person wounded, sources say.

It was around 9 a.m. when authorities were called to the 9900 block of Airline Highway, which is the Holiday Inn hotel's parking lot.

As of 9:45 a.m., Baton Rouge Police confirmed that the coroner was on their way to the scene.

Sources said the individual injured in the shooting was a woman and she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This incident marks the second shooting involving two people to occur within a 24-hour period. On Sunday night, two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue.

>Click here to read more on the Longridge Avenue case<

At this time, details related to the Airline Highway incident are scarce as authorities are in the process of responding to the situation.

