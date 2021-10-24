71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 people shot to death at apartment complex near Longridge Avenue

3 hours 38 seconds ago Sunday, October 24 2021 Oct 24, 2021 October 24, 2021 7:20 PM October 24, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sources said one of the deaths was possibly a suicide. 

No more details about the case were immediately available.

Trending News

While authorities have not ruled this investigation as a homicide, East Baton Rouge Parish tied the record for homicides in 2020. There have been 136 homicides in 2021 so far. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days