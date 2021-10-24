2 people shot to death at apartment complex near Longridge Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sources said one of the deaths was possibly a suicide.

No more details about the case were immediately available.

While authorities have not ruled this investigation as a homicide, East Baton Rouge Parish tied the record for homicides in 2020. There have been 136 homicides in 2021 so far.