One football fan spent a hefty amount to be able to view the game of a lifetime
LSU and Clemson fans will be flooding the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13 for the National Championship Game.
Both Tigers have the top quarterbacks on their side making it to be one of the biggest games of the year.
One fan however is set and ready to go having purchased seven tickets for a costly amount. The seats will be right by the 50-yard line on the lower level. The fan spent a whopping total of $54,407.50 on these tickets.
Chances are an LSU fan bought the tickets, as they are on the LSU side of the field.
