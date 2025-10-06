Deputy killed, another seriously injured in shooting at Iberville Parish Courthouse; suspect killed

PLAQUEMINE - One deputy was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting at the Iberville Parish Courthouse on Monday night.

Local officials said that two deputies were shot by a suspect at the courthouse before 8 p.m. Sources said one of the deputies, Charles Riley, died after being rushed to a hospital.

District Attorney Tony Clayton said that the other injured deputy is Brett Stassi Jr., the son of Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

“Please pray for the deputy we lost and their family, and continue praying for Sheriff Stassi’s son. Every loss of an officer hits hard. Pray hard.“ - AG Murrill

Parish President Chris Daigle asked for prayers for the Iberville Parish community and for Sheriff Stassi's family.

"It's a sad day today in Iberville Parish and we're praying for all those involved," Daigle said.

The suspect, who has not been named, was killed.

State Police will be investigating the shooting.

No additional details were immediately available.