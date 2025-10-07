Iberville Parish deputy killed in shooting honored; blood drive for deputy still fighting for his life

PLAQUEMINE — Sheriff Brett Stassi thanked the Iberville Parish community Tuesday morning after his son and another deputy were shot outside the Iberville Parish courthouse, leaving one deputy dead and his son hospitalized.

"We lost a hero last night," Stassi said about the Monday night shooting. "Deputy Charles Riley, who served with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office for six years in the Uniform Patrol Division, gave his life protecting the community. His dedication to duty and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow deputies as we honor his sacrifice."

Sheriff Stassi's son, 20-year veteran of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Brett Stassi Jr., was also shot just before 8 p.m. by Latrell Clark. The circumstances around the shooting have not been released.

"He continues to fight for his life, and we ask everyone to keep him and our entire family in your prayers," Sheriff Stassi said. "Our deputies are deeply hurting as we grieve the loss of one of our own and pray for another’s recovery. Please continue to keep the men and women of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts as they navigate this tragedy together."

On Tuesday, a blood drive was held for Stassi Jr. outside of the courthouse. An Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle was used as a makeshift memorial outside the building, with red roses on the windshield.

If people want to donate blood but cannot make it to the courthouse on Tuesday, donors can go to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge and mention Captain Brett Stassi Jr.'s name. They are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parish President Chris Daigle also said Tuesday that his office is extending its "deepest condolences are with the family of the deputy we lost, and we are especially lifting Sheriff Stassi, his son, and their family in our prayers as they face this unimaginable time."



The flags outside of the Iberville Parish Courthouse were lowered on Tuesday.