INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Man who shot two deputies, killing one, has extensive criminal history

PLAQUEMINE - A man who killed one deputy and seriously injured another in a shooting Monday night has an extensive criminal history, the WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered.

Sources said 27-year-old Latrell Mikal Ornee Clark was being questioned as part of a sex crimes case when he shot Deputy Charles Riley and Captain Brett Stassi Jr. on Monday night. Dept. Riley died and Capt. Stassi is fighting for his life.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit is learning more about the suspect. Clark has been arrested four times in East Baton Rouge Parish and twice in Iberville Parish.

Clark's earliest arrest in East Baton Rouge Parish was in 2015, when he was indicted for contributing to the delinquency of minors and possession of marijuana. The case was dismissed two years later.

He was arrested again in 2020 for driving a car that was stolen from Hertz Rental Company. The following year, he was booked for stealing a different vehicle. Clark was sentenced to one year of supervised probation on a reduced charge of theft under $1,000 instead of unauthorized use of a movable. All other charges were dismissed.

In November 2024, Clark had two active warrants out for him in East Baton Rouge. Documents say he was accused of shooting a gun into a home and a separate domestic violence incident. He was arrested in December for battery of a dating partner, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon and simple criminal damage to property.

Court records say he bonded out in January 2025 and wore an ankle monitor until April. In June, he was formally charged with a misdemeanor domestic abuse battery charge.

In Iberville Parish, Clark was arrested on back-to-back days in September and later indicted for simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 and illegal use of a weapon.

Most recently, he pleaded guilty in East Baton Rouge on Thursday, just four days before the shooting at the courthouse. He was ordered to do 26 weeks in the Domestic Violence Offender Program, pay fines, court costs and attend parenting classes.