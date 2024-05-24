One dead, two others injured in shooting on Starboard Drive and Stern Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person died and two others were injured in a shooting on Starboard Drive and Stern Avenue, according to police and emergency officials.

EBRSO said the shooting happened at the 1600 Starboard Drive. One of the people injured is currently in critical condition, while the other suffered a graze wound.

Police say the incident is under investigation.