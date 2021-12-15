One dead, two others hurt in drive-by shooting on Thomas Delpit Dr.

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Old South Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Swart Street. Police said Walter White, 62, and two others were struck by gunfire outside a business.

Investigators believe the gunfire came from a passing vehicle.

Two other victims are expected to survive.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.