One dead, two others hurt in drive-by shooting on Thomas Delpit Dr.

Tuesday, December 14 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Old South Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Swart Street. Police said Walter White, 62, and two others were struck by gunfire outside a business. 

Investigators believe the gunfire came from a passing vehicle.

Two other victims are expected to survive.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. 

