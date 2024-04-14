62°
One dead, two critically injured after Plaquemine Police pursuit ends in crash along LA-1

3 hours 56 seconds ago Saturday, April 13 2024 Apr 13, 2024 April 13, 2024 9:19 PM April 13, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A police chase that started in Plaquemine ended in a fatal crash on a Port Allen highway Saturday night. 

Watch live newscasts here. 

Sources said one person was killed and two people were critically injured in a crash along LA-1 at American Way shortly before 8:20 p.m.  

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash was the end of a police pursuit initiated by Plaquemine Police officers. 

Deputies said the victims were not law enforcement officers. No further information about the victims or the crash was immediately available. Louisiana State Police is investigating. 

