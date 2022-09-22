94°
One dead, one injured after boat capsizes on Lake Pontchartrain
SLIDELL - A skiff boat and crew were reported overdue to be into port at Lake Pontchartrain Thursday morning, and now officials say one person is dead and another is injured.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the Lake starting early Thursday morning after the boat was reported to be overdue, according to WWL-TV. Two people were confirmed to be on the boat when it capsized.
One of them is dead, and the other is being treated for their injuries.
It's unclear what caused the boat to capsize, and the identity of the boaters has not been released.
