94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, one injured after boat capsizes on Lake Pontchartrain

2 hours 37 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, September 22 2022 Sep 22, 2022 September 22, 2022 10:49 AM September 22, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - A skiff boat and crew were reported overdue to be into port at Lake Pontchartrain Thursday morning, and now officials say one person is dead and another is injured. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the Lake starting early Thursday morning after the boat was reported to be overdue, according to WWL-TV. Two people were confirmed to be on the boat when it capsized.

One of them is dead, and the other is being treated for their injuries. 

Trending News

It's unclear what caused the boat to capsize, and the identity of the boaters has not been released.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days