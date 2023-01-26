One dead, one in critical condition after double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they responded to the shooting around 7:22 p.m. on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue.

Authorities said two people were struck by gunfire, and the coroner was called out to the scene for one of the victims. The second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.